Quantrill is in consideration for a starting assignment against the Dodgers on Monday or Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill battled Joey Lucchesi for the final rotation spot throughout spring training and summer camp, with Lucchesi ultimately winning the role. However, Lucchesi was sent to the team's alternate training site Thursday, opening the door for Quantrill to step in as a starter. The Padres have other potential options to fill the rotation spot, though, and they could also choose to go with a combination of relievers rather than a traditional starter, so Quantrill is far from guaranteed to be chosen for the role. In two appearances this season, the right-hander has allowed three earned runs while posting a 5:3 K:BB over 5.2 innings.