Padres' Cal Quantrill: Completes flat-ground session
Quantrill (illness) played catch over the weekend and is scheduled to toss a bullpen session Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Quantrill came down with the flu last week, but the illness doesn't look like it'll be anything that dramatically derails his preparation for the regular season. Assuming he comes out of the bullpen session feeling fine, Quantrill should advance to facing hitters in live batting practice before slotting back into the Cactus League rotation by the end of the week.
More News
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Battling flu•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Taking hill for spring opener•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Won't pitch again this season•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Handed fifth straight loss•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Shelled again in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.