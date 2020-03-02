Quantrill (illness) played catch over the weekend and is scheduled to toss a bullpen session Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Quantrill came down with the flu last week, but the illness doesn't look like it'll be anything that dramatically derails his preparation for the regular season. Assuming he comes out of the bullpen session feeling fine, Quantrill should advance to facing hitters in live batting practice before slotting back into the Cactus League rotation by the end of the week.