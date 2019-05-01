Padres' Cal Quantrill: Contract selected for debut
Quantrill's contract was officially selected by the Padres on Wednesday ahead of his major-league debut against the Braves.
It's not clear how many turns in the rotation Quantrill is expected to make, as his addition gives the Padres a six-man rotation. The 24-year-old has a modest 4.02 ERA in 11 career starts for Triple-A El Paso, with a low 5.3 percent walk rate offsetting an unimpressive 18.7 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Set for big-league debut Wednesday•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Starting year at Triple-A•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Still alive for rotation spot•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Whiffs season-high 10 batters Sunday•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Earns invite to spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...