Quantrill's contract was officially selected by the Padres on Wednesday ahead of his major-league debut against the Braves.

It's not clear how many turns in the rotation Quantrill is expected to make, as his addition gives the Padres a six-man rotation. The 24-year-old has a modest 4.02 ERA in 11 career starts for Triple-A El Paso, with a low 5.3 percent walk rate offsetting an unimpressive 18.7 percent strikeout rate.