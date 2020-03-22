Quantrill could fill a swingman role out of the bullpen this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While Quantrill was battling Joey Lucchesi for the fifth spot in the starting rotation before the suspension of spring training, Lucchesi is considered the favorite for the role due to his considerable edge in experience. That could leave Quantrill to fill a long relief and spot starter role as the Padres may be set on keeping him on the big-league roster after a strong spring in which the right-hander allowed only one run across seven Cactus League innings. Quantrill's likelihood of claiming a roster spot was no doubt boosted by the announcement that Andres Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery Friday and will be lost for the entire 2020 campaign.