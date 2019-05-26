Padres' Cal Quantrill: Demoted after Saturday's start
Quantrill (1-2) picked up his first big-league win in Saturday's 19-4 triumph over the Blue Jays, tossing six innings and giving up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out nine. He was optioned to Triple-A El Paso after the contest, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Despite submitting what was easily the best of his four starts thus far in the big leagues, Quantrill was sent back to the farm with an upcoming off day May 30 allowing the Padres to get by with a shortened rotation for the time being. Quantrill will likely rejoin the big club shortly after he spends the requisite 10 days in the minors. The Padres recalled Luis Perdomo from El Paso in a corresponding move to give the bullpen another fresh arm.
