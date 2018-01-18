Padres' Cal Quantrill: Earns invite to spring training
The Padres extended an invitation to Quantrill for spring training.
Quantrill split the 2017 season between the High A- and Double-A levels after earning a promotion to San Antonio in mid-July. Over eight starts with San Antonio -- his first opportunity in Double-A -- he posted a 4.04 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with a 34:16 K:BB in 42.1 innings. This marked his first full year as a professional after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015, which has hampered his projection as a front-end starter for the future. Spring training will be a good test to see how the 23-year-old fares against major-league hitting for the first time, and whether there's enough potential for him to possibly earn a late-season call-up during the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Thinking of making a heavy investment at catcher? Your options are limited, says Scott White,...
-
Top Prospects By Position
Check out Scott White's top rookie-eligible players at each position as you get ready for your...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...