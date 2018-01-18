The Padres extended an invitation to Quantrill for spring training.

Quantrill split the 2017 season between the High A- and Double-A levels after earning a promotion to San Antonio in mid-July. Over eight starts with San Antonio -- his first opportunity in Double-A -- he posted a 4.04 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with a 34:16 K:BB in 42.1 innings. This marked his first full year as a professional after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015, which has hampered his projection as a front-end starter for the future. Spring training will be a good test to see how the 23-year-old fares against major-league hitting for the first time, and whether there's enough potential for him to possibly earn a late-season call-up during the 2018 campaign.