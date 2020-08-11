Quantrill (2-0) earned the win Monday against the Dodgers. He tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while fanning three.

Quantrill came off the bullpen in the third inning and notched an impressive outing against one of the best offenses in the National League. He was coming off allowing three runs in 4.1 innings against the Rockies on Aug. 1, but he bounced back admirably here while not issuing a walk for the first time this season.