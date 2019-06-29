Quantrill (2-2) picked up the win Friday against the Cardinals after tossing two scoreless innings that included a hit, a walk and two strikeouts.

Quantrill earned his first win since he started against the Blue Jays on May 25. The 23-year-old had struggled in the Padres' rotation, which recently landed him in the bullpen, at least for now. Overall, he's compiled a 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over nine appearances (six starts).