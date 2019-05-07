Quantrill is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Yahoo Sports reports.

The Padres will keep a six-man rotation intact for the time being after Quantrill pitched well enough in his MLB debut last week against the Braves to earn another start. The 2016 first-round pick will test himself against another NL East opponent after limiting Atlanta to two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories