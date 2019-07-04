Quantrill gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four through 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Wednesday.

Quantrill pitched effectively except for a three-run inning in the third frame. The right-hander was pulled after 72 pitches, but he was not stretched out after making his last four appearances out of the bullpen. Quantrill has a 2-2 record and a 4.83 ERA going into the All-Star break.