Quantrill (6-8) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks over three innings Sunday, striking out three batters and taking the loss against Colorado.

Quantrill allowed a two-run single to Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez in the second inning before serving up a two-run shot to Ryan McMahon in the third. After his Aug.14 win over the Rays, he was 6-3 with a 3.23 ERA. The 24-year-old has since dissolved, taking five straight losses while his ERA ballooned to 5.33. Quantrill will look to turn things around Friday at home against the Diamondbacks.