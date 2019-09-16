Quantrill (6-8) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks over three innings Sunday, striking out three batters and taking the loss against Colorado.

Quantrill allowed a two-run single to Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez in the second inning before serving up a two-run shot to Ryan McMahon in the third. After his Aug.14 win over the Rays, he was 6-3 with a 3.23 ERA. The 24-year-old has since dissolved, taking five straight losses while his ERA ballooned to 5.33. Quantrill will look to turn things around Friday at home against the Diamondbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories