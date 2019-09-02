Quantrill (6-6) gave up eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four through five innings to take the loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Quantrill allowed six runs in a disastrous second inning and allowed two more runs in his last frame of work. After posting a 1.79 ERA in his first seven games after the All-Star break, Quantrill has followed those performances with two eight-run outings. The 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA with 75 strikeouts through 15 starts this season. Quantrill is scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Cubs at Petco Park.