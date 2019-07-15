Padres' Cal Quantrill: Hurls six scoreless innings
Quantrill did not factor into the decision against Atlanta on Sunday, throwing six scoreless innings and giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three.
In his eighth start of the season, Quantrill kept Atlanta's offense at bay, allowing only a trio of singles along with one walk and one hit-batsman. He wasn't particularly overpowering, whiffing only three batters, but nonetheless matched fellow rookie Mike Soroka by keeping runs off the board until he was lifted after his 90th pitch. With the scoreless outing, Quantrill lowered his ERA to 4.21 -- the lowest it has been since his third appearance this season. He'll try to build upon the strong start when he heads to Chicago to face the Cubs on Friday in his next scheduled start.
