Quantrill pitched 4.1 innings versus the Rockies on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four. He didn't factor into the decision.

Quantrill entered the game in the second inning after Joey Lucchesi worked himself into a jam. Both of Quantrill's appearances this season have come in relief of Lucchesi -- the duo seem to be working in tandem. The right-handed Quantrill has a 4.76 ERA and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings this season. A starter by trade, Quantrill is capable of picking up long assignments in relief. The results so far have been mixed in a small sample.