Padres' Cal Quantrill: Inefficient in no-decision
Quantrill didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander threw 86 pitches (51 strikes) before getting the hook with one out and a runner on second base in the fifth inning, but Quantrill was pitching in and out of trouble all night, putting runners in scoring position in every inning except the fourth. There's been no indication yet from the Padres whether the 23-year-old will remain in the rotation, but with the club having a couple off days coming up and no need of a sixth starter, a return to Triple-A El Paso could be in the cards.
