Quantrill will pitch out of the bullpen for now, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Quantrill hasn't pitched since his last start back on June 14. He's warmed up in the bullpen but hasn't gotten into a game. Logan Allen has claimed his rotation spot for now, though the Padres haven't ruled out Quantrill returning to a starting role at some point down the line.

