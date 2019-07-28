Quantrill (4-2) picked up the win Saturday, giving up one run on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings while striking out four in a 5-1 victory over the Giants.

The right-hander wasn't sharp, throwing 50 of 86 pitches for strikes and firing first-pitch strikes to only 12 of the 23 batters he faced, but Quantrill didn't give up much hard contact and his lack of control didn't come back to hurt him. He'll carry a 3.57 ERA and 49:18 K:BB through 58 innings into his next outing Saturday, on the road against the Dodgers.