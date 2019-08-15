Quantrill (6-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Rays after allowing two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings. He had four strikeouts and one walk.

Quantrill was off to a rough start as Eric Sogard opened the game with an 11-pitch walk followed by a two-run homer from Tommy Pham, but he quickly settled down to deliver a solid performance. The 24-year-old has a 1.31 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 34.1 innings (six outings) since rejoining the Padres' rotation out of the All-Star break, and he'll look to continue that trend next week at Cincinnati.