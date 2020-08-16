Quantrill didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's contest between the Padres and the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk while fanning five across 3.2 innings.

Quantrill's first start of the season was a short-lived appearance, as it would've been expected considering he had come out of the bullpen in his three previous appearances this season, but he got the job done and kept his team in the game before departing with one out to go in the fourth innings. Quantrill has been effective with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP in 12.1 innings this season, but he is expected to return to the bullpen sooner than later.