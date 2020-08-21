Quantrill won't start Friday's game against the Astros and will be available out of the bullpen this weekend, 97.3 The Fan reports.

The 25-year-old allowed one run over 3.2 innings during his start last Saturday, but he was twice utilized out of the bullpen this week to record one out -- including his first career save -- and he will continue to be available. Manager Jayce Tingler said the team values Quantrill's versatility and trust him in pretty much every spot, so it appears his role will change as necessary throughout the season. Tingler also indicated the right-hander could make another start if he's not utilized as a reliever within the next couple days.