Padres' Cal Quantrill: Pitches five innings in no-decision
Quantrill did not factor into the decision in Friday's 16-12 win over the Rockies. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk with one strikeout over five innings.
In his first start at Coors Field, the 23-year-old managed to not get completely destroyed by a hot-hitting Rockies lineup. He gave up the lead on a two-run homer to David Dahl in the third inning and then allowed another pair of runs in the fifth. While it wasn't his best outing, the right-hander still has the potential to make an impact on the Padres' rotation. Through six starts, he owns a 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 27:8 KK:BB. Quantrill will look for a win in Wednesday's matchup against the Brewers.
