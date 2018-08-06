Padres' Cal Quantrill: Promoted to Triple-A
Quantrill was promoted to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Quantrill posted a 5.15 ERA with 101 strikeouts over 117 innings with Double-A San Antonio, so his promotion wasn't performance related. The Padres lost a couple of starters via the waiver wire Sunday, so the youngster was forced up a level to fill vacated rotation spots. Despite his struggles, Quantrill could find himself in the majors down the stretch with the Friars falling out of contention.
