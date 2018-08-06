Quantrill was promoted to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Quantrill posted a 5.15 ERA with 101 strikeouts over 117 innings with Double-A San Antonio, so his promotion wasn't performance related. The Padres lost a couple of starters via the waiver wire Sunday, so the youngster was forced up a level to fill vacated rotation spots. Despite his struggles, Quantrill could find himself in the majors down the stretch with the Friars falling out of contention.

More News
Our Latest Stories