Padres' Cal Quantrill: Re-entering rotation Wednesday
Quantrill is listed as the Padres' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres look set to close out the first half with a different starting pitcher for all seven games this week. After making his last four appearances in relief, Quantrill will slot back into the rotation for a spot start, while Dinelson Lamet (elbow) appears on track to return from the 60-day injured list Friday to start against the Dodgers. In Quantrill's case, he seems less likely to stick around in the rotation than Lamet after the All-Star break, though the Padres could have spots for both if one or both of rookies Logan Allen and Chris Paddack are optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Quantrill will at least make for a decent streaming option this week while matching up with one of the majors' worst offenses in the favorable pitching environment of Petco Park.
