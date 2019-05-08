Quantrill was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

The Padres don't need a sixth starter until next weekend thanks to a pair of upcoming off days, prompting the team to swap Quantrill out with a fresh bullpen arm (Gerardo Reyes). The 23-year-old Quantrill made a pair of starts during his time with the Padres, compiling a 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 10 innings.

