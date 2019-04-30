Padres' Cal Quantrill: Set for big-league debut Wednesday
The Padres plan to select Quantrill's contract from Triple-A El Paso and hand him a start Wednesday against the Braves, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The addition of Quantrill temporarily gives the Padres a six-man rotation, an arrangement the organization likely always planned to implement at some point to provide an added day off between starts for Chris Paddack and Matt Strahm, who are both facing undisclosed innings limits this season. Since surrendering eight runs in his season debut for El Paso, Quantrill has pitched to a 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB in 22 innings over his subsequent four starts. The 24-year-old right-hander isn't regarded as a premium prospect and will probably have to keep the momentum he's built at Triple-A going in his initial MLB outing in order to ensure he sticks with the big club beyond Wednesday.
