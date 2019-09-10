Quantrill (6-7) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings, striking out five and walking two in a 10-2 defeat for the Padres.

It was the third straight start in which the struggling right-hander has given up eight earned, a stretch that has seen Quantrill's ERA jump 3.32 to 5.12. The main culprit for Quantrill's struggles has been his inability to keep the ball in the yard, with 14 long balls to his name across 95 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next start, but he'll have to do it in a tough venue, with the Padres taking on the Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday.