Quantrill (6-5) was hit with the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, giving up eight earned runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings, striking out one and walking three as the Padres lost 9-0.

Quantrill had been on a very nice run coming into the contest, but he saw it coming to a crashing halt against the hot-hitting Dodgers, who blasted him for eight of their nine runs for the game before chasing him after 96 pitches. The right-hander sees his ERA shoot up from 3.32 to 3.99 with the effort, to go along with a 1.17 WHIP and 71:22 K:BB across 85.2 innings on the season.