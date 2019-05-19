The Padres will recall Quantrill from Triple-A El Paso to start Sunday's game against the Pirates.

With the Padres eager to build in extra rest days for Chris Paddack and Matt Strahm, Quantrill will move back up to the big club to give San Diego a temporary six-man rotation. Since the Padres will have off days both of the next two Thursdays, it's likely that Quantrill will return to the minors immediately following the outing against Pittsburgh. Over his previous two starts in the majors, Quantrill covered 10 innings and gave up four runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out eight.