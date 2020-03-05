Quantrill (illness) is scheduled to appear behind starter Dinelson Lamet in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Quantrill will be making his first appearance since covering two innings in the Padres' spring opener back on Feb. 22. After he missed nearly a week's worth of workouts while recovering from the flu, Quantrill resumed playing catch over the weekend and is now ready to test himself against hitters again. The right-hander remains in the mix for a spot in the Padres' Opening Day rotation, though veteran Zach Davies is the most likely candidate to secure the fifth starter's job.