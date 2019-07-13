Padres' Cal Quantrill: Slated to start Sunday
Quantrill is listed as the Padres' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Braves.
With Matt Strahm moving to the bullpen shortly before the All-Star break and with Eric Lauer (personal) landing on the bereavement list Friday, the Padres will at least temporarily have room in the rotation for Quantrill. Once Lauer is back with the club, Quantrill could be at some risk of shifting to a long-relief role, though the Padres' ongoing efforts to manage Chris Paddack's workload could prompt manager Andy Green to keep Quantrill in the fold as part of a six-man rotation.
