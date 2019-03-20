Quantrill is expected to make his final Cactus League appearance in Sunday's finale versus the Cubs and remains a candidate to crack the Padres' Opening Day rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Joey Lucchesi, Eric Lauer and Matt Strahm already appear to have secured their places in the rotation, but Jacob Nix's elbow injury along with poor springs from Bryan Mitchell, Luis Perdomo and Robbie Erlin has paved the way for a trio of prospects to vie for the final two starting spots. Chris Paddack and Logan Allen are held in higher esteem as prospects and have largely outperformed Quantrill this spring, but the 23-year-old could boost his chances of breaking camp with the big club with a strong showing this weekend. The uncertainty that Quantrill will actually beat out Paddack or Allen for a job in addition to his meager production in the minors render the athletic right-hander little more than a late-round flier in NL-only formats.