Quantrill allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Wednesday.

The Padres pulled Quantrill after 80 pitches, which manager Andy Greene may have regretted afterwards. The Padres bullpen yielded five runs in the seventh and eighth to blow a three-run lead. Quantrill has been shuffling back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues for spot starts with the Padres this year. With the way he pitched Wednesday, he's probably earned another start soon.