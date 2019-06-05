Padres' Cal Quantrill: Summoned ahead of start
Quantrill was recalled from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his scheduled start against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Quantrill has made four starts for the Padres this season, compiling a 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 21 innings during those appearances. The right-hander has a chance to stick in the rotation for another turn if he holds his own Wednesday, as fellow starter Matt Strahm (ribs) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Set for another spot start•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Demoted after Saturday's start•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: To start again Saturday•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Takes loss against Pirates•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Called up to start Sunday•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Slated for spot start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...