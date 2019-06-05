Quantrill was recalled from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his scheduled start against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Quantrill has made four starts for the Padres this season, compiling a 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 21 innings during those appearances. The right-hander has a chance to stick in the rotation for another turn if he holds his own Wednesday, as fellow starter Matt Strahm (ribs) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move.