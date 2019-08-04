Quantrill (4-3) suffered the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three over five innings in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Quantrill was doing fine until a fourth-inning solo shot by Justin Turner, but the right-hander fell apart with a three-run fifth inning that ultimately ended his night. Through 63 innings, Quantrill owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 52:18 K:BB. The 24-year-old is expected to face the Rockies at home Friday in his next start.