Padres' Cal Quantrill: Takes loss against Pirates
Quantrill (0-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out two and walking two as the Padres fell 6-4.
Quantrill was called up from Triple-A El Paso to make this spot start, and had a rough outing, with most of the damage coming on a three-run long ball he gave up to Colin Moran in the first inning. He had posted respectable stat lines in his other two big-league starts prior to this contest, and with Chris Paddack and Matt Strahm each having their workloads managed, it's possible Quantrill will continue to receive spots starts throughout the season.
