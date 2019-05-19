Quantrill (0-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out two and walking two as the Padres fell 6-4.

Quantrill was called up from Triple-A El Paso to make this spot start, and had a rough outing, with most of the damage coming on a three-run long ball he gave up to Colin Moran in the first inning. He had posted respectable stat lines in his other two big-league starts prior to this contest, and with Chris Paddack and Matt Strahm each having their workloads managed, it's possible Quantrill will continue to receive spots starts throughout the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories