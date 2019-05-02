Quantrill (0-1) took the loss against the Braves on Wednesday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out three and walking one as the Padres fell 5-1.

Quantrill gave up a run in the first inning, but managed to settle down after that and put up a solid line in his big-league debut despite the loss. It remains to be seen if he stays in the rotation given that his presence gives the Padres six starters, so it's possible he could be optioned back to Triple-A El Paso, but the 24-year-old may have done enough in this outing to warrant another turn.