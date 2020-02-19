Play

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said that Quantrill will start the team's Cactus League opener Saturday versus the Mariners.

With the Padres acquiring Zach Davies in the offseason and Garrett Richards back healthy again after missing most of 2019 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Quantrill may find himself on the outside looking in for a spot in San Diego's Opening Day rotation. As AJ Cassavell of MLB.com notes, Quantrill is a candidate to work as a swingman if he can't secure a rotation spot, so a strong showing in the Cactus League should help him win a spot on the 26-man roster in some capacity. As a rookie in 2019, Quantrill enjoyed a productive stretch in the middle of the season but faded badly in September, finishing his inaugural campaign with a 5.16 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over his 23 appearances (18 starts).

