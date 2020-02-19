Padres' Cal Quantrill: Taking hill for spring opener
Padres manager Jayce Tingler said that Quantrill will start the team's Cactus League opener Saturday versus the Mariners.
With the Padres acquiring Zach Davies in the offseason and Garrett Richards back healthy again after missing most of 2019 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Quantrill may find himself on the outside looking in for a spot in San Diego's Opening Day rotation. As AJ Cassavell of MLB.com notes, Quantrill is a candidate to work as a swingman if he can't secure a rotation spot, so a strong showing in the Cactus League should help him win a spot on the 26-man roster in some capacity. As a rookie in 2019, Quantrill enjoyed a productive stretch in the middle of the season but faded badly in September, finishing his inaugural campaign with a 5.16 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over his 23 appearances (18 starts).
More News
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Won't pitch again this season•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Handed fifth straight loss•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Shelled again in loss•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Hit hard again in loss•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Shelled in loss to Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...