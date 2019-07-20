Quantrill will follow opener Adrian Morejon on Sunday against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Following an opener will be a minor boost to Quantrill's fantasy value, as he'll avoid the top of the Cubs' lineup the first time through the order and won't have to pitch five innings to be credited with a win. The 24-year-old has been decent in his first taste of big-league action this season, recording a 4.21 ERA in 47 innings of work.