Quantrill (5-3) allowed just five hits over seven innings while striking out five in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

It's the longest outing of the year for Quantrill, and also the third time in his last five starts that he hasn't allowed a run. The right-hander has allowed just five runs (three earned) over his last 29 innings, lowering his ERA from 4.83 to 3.21 in that span. Quantrill takes a 57:18 K:BB ratio over 70 innings into his next start, which is expected to be an interleague contest versus the Rays on Wednesday.