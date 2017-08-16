Play

Quantrill, 22, has a 3.38 ERA and 20:8 K:BB in 29.1 innings since being promoted to Double-A San Antonio.

The stats certainly aren't terrible for Quantrill, though his strikeouts are down and his walks are up since the promotion. Quantrill has made a successful return from Tommy John surgery, though it remains to be seen if his lanky frame will hold up to the rigors of being a starting pitcher, and he must continue the development of a third pitch. Nevertheless, he is one of the better pitching prospects for the Padres.

