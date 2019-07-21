Quantrill (3-2) allowed two hits over 5.2 shutout innings Sunday, striking out six batters and earning the win over the Cubs.

Quantrill came into the contest in the third inning and kept the Cubs off the board until Kirby Yates finished things off in the ninth. He's now thrown 11.2 scoreless innings with a 9:1 K:BB over his last two starts, lowering his ERA to a solid 3.76 on the season. It's unclear if he'll make a standard start his next time out or follow an opener, but his next appearance could come at home against the Giants next weekend.