Quantrill (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across 1.1 scoreless innings Monday against the Diamondbacks en route to his first win.
Quantrill, who is a starter by trade but was on the outside looking in on San Diego's rotation, is a logical pitcher to have follow the left-handed Lucchesi. The Padres will likely deploy Quantrill more often than every fifth day, but he could continue to vulture wins in this quasi piggyback role.
More News
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Role magnified in short season•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Could make squad as reliever•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Remains in mix for rotation spot•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Slated to pitch Thursday•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Completes flat-ground session•
-
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Battling flu•