Quantrill (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across 1.1 scoreless innings Monday against the Diamondbacks en route to his first win.

Quantrill, who is a starter by trade but was on the outside looking in on San Diego's rotation, is a logical pitcher to have follow the left-handed Lucchesi. The Padres will likely deploy Quantrill more often than every fifth day, but he could continue to vulture wins in this quasi piggyback role.