Quantrill (6-4) allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Reds.

Quantrill turned in a baseline quality start, but his only major stumble came in the sixth inning when he surrendered a two-run homer to Freddy Galvis. He was otherwise dominant, at one point retiring 11 consecutive Reds' hitters -- six of which came via strikeout. Quantrill has quietly turned in strong results since the All-Star break, allowing only eight earned runs across 34.1 innings while racking up 34 punchouts. For the season, he now has a 3.32 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 81.1 innings. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Dodgers.