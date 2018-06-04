Padres' Cal Quantrill: Whiffs season-high 10 batters Sunday
Quantrill tossed seven shutout innings and struck out a season-high 10 batters in Double-A San Antonio's 6-0 win over Springfield on Sunday. He scattered three hits and a walk in the 97-pitch outing.
The 23-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.15 through 12 starts with San Antonio and has given up just two runs in his last three outings, covering 17.2 innings over that span. With the right-hander beginning to turn the corner after a rough start to the Texas League campaign, it's not out of the question for him to receive the call to the big leagues at some point in the second half. Quantrill's above-average changeup and quality fastball give him a chance at developing into a serviceable back-end rotation member for the Padres.
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Earns invite to spring training•
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Treading water since being promoted to Double-A•
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Promoted to Double-A•
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Averaging more than a strikeout per inning at High-A•
Padres' Cal Quantrill: Dominant in first High-A start•
