Quantrill will not pitch again this season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old righty is likely dealing with soreness of some kind, as he logged 148 innings in the minors last year and has only thrown 138.2 innings this year between the majors and the minors. For what it's worth, the team says Quantrill is healthy, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, and that he will be firmly in the rotation mix next spring after logging a 5.69 ERA in 91.2 innings as a big-league starter in 2019. The Padres were working with a six-man rotation, so this may not result in anyone getting a spot start this weekend against the Diamondbacks.