Padres' Cal Quantrill: Won't pitch again this season
Quantrill will not pitch again this season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 24-year-old righty is likely dealing with soreness of some kind, as he logged 148 innings in the minors last year and has only thrown 138.2 innings this year between the majors and the minors. For what it's worth, the team says Quantrill is healthy, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, and that he will be firmly in the rotation mix next spring after logging a 5.69 ERA in 91.2 innings as a big-league starter in 2019. The Padres were working with a six-man rotation, so this may not result in anyone getting a spot start this weekend against the Diamondbacks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...