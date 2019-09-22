Quantrill did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Saturday, hurling five innings and giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out six.

The 24-year-old surrendered a leadoff triple that was cashed in for a run on a sacrifice fly, but he clamped down to retire 15 of the final 16 batters he faced before departing after the fifth inning. Quantrill entered the game having allowed 28 runs in 16.2 innings over his last four appearances, so Saturday's effective outing was a much-needed return to the form that saw him post a 1.69 ERA across four starts in July. Quantrill will look to end the season on a positive note when he heads to Arizona for a rematch against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.