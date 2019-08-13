Padres' Carl Edwards Jr.: Out with shoulder strain
Edwards was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain.
Edwards made his first two appearances with the Padres over the past two days and allowed six runs on four hits and four walks over 1.2 innings, and the shoulder injury could help explain part of his struggles. Robbie Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill out the Friars' bullpen.
