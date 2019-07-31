Edwards was traded from the Cubs to the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for Brad Wieck, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Edwards has struggled to a 5.87 ERA in 15.1 innings with the Cubs this season, but the Padres are hoping a change of scenery will help the right-hander rediscover the form from his first four years as a big-leaguer (3.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 217:87 K:BB in 159 innings). The 27-year-old should report to Triple-A El Paso for now, though he figures to join the big-league bullpen down the stretch.