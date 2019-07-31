Padres' Carl Edwards Jr.: Sent to San Diego
Edwards was traded from the Cubs to the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for Brad Wieck, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Edwards has struggled to a 5.87 ERA in 15.1 innings with the Cubs this season, but the Padres are hoping a change of scenery will help the right-hander rediscover the form from his first four years as a big-leaguer (3.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 217:87 K:BB in 159 innings). The 27-year-old should report to Triple-A El Paso for now, though he figures to join the big-league bullpen down the stretch.
