The Padres signed Edwards to a minor-league contract Thursday.

Edwards had been with Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization before being released last month. Given that he posted a 1.85 ERA over 24.1 innings (albeit with 15 walks), it could have been an opt-out situation. Edwards has already made one appearance with the Padres' Arizona Complex League affiliate, striking out four over 2.1 perfect frames. He should soon be assigned to Triple-A El Paso, where he will provide veteran relief depth.