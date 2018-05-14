Asuaje was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Asuaje was sent down to make room for Franmil Reyes, who was crushing the ball at Triple-A. Asuaje was very much not crushing the ball in the majors, hitting just .198/.263/.292 through 39 games. He was the Padres' Opening Day second baseman and started there for the team's first 15 games but had since fallen out of favor, starting just once in the last 13.